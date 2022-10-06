Markets

BATM Names Moti Nagar CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) announced that Moti Nagar, CFO, is to be promoted to become CEO, effective from 1 January 2023. Nagar has been the Group's Chief Financial Officer since 1 January 2015 having joined BATM in June 2014 as VP Finance. Zvi Marom, current CEO, is to step down on 1 January 2023.

Gideon Chitayat, Chairman of Board, said: "Moti brings his sound financial knowledge to this position and, coupled with his capital markets and M&A expertise, I am sure he will help shape the future of BATM as a global company. Most importantly, having helped in running the day-to-day operations over the past three years, he not only provides continuity but has impressed the Board with exciting ideas on how to take the Group to the next level."

