Markets

BAT In Agreement With Merrill Lynch To Repurchase Up To 220.45 Mln Shares

April 29, 2025 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), a transnational tobacco company, on Tuesday, announced that it has signed an agreement with Merrill Lynch & Co. to buy back its shares between May 1 and June 30.

The Company is authorised to buy back up to 220,451,469 shares.

The company aims to reduce the Company's share capital. The shares repurchased will be cancelled.

On Monday, British American Tobacco stock had closed at $42.39, 0.81% higher on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after market hours, the stock traded 0.61% lesser before ending the trade at $42.13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.