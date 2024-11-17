Bastion Minerals to List New Shares on ASX

News & Insights

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd is set to quote 330,357,143 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as part of a previously announced transaction. This move could attract attention from investors looking for new opportunities in the mining sector. The issuance date for these securities is November 18, 2024.

