Bastion Minerals Issues New Options and Rights

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 141,369,048 options set to expire in August 2027, alongside 125 million unlisted performance rights. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers for future growth.
