Bastion Minerals Issues New Options and Rights

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bastion Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 141,369,048 options set to expire in August 2027, alongside 125 million unlisted performance rights. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers for future growth.

For further insights into AU:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.