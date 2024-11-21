Bassett Cuts Workforce to Drive Cost Savings & Restructuring Progress

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET implemented workforce reductions to better align its cost structure with current business levels. These reductions, achieved through layoffs and retirements, are expected to generate annual savings of approximately $2.5 million.



The company has reduced its headcount by 11% in the past year, indicating ongoing efforts to streamline operations. It anticipates recording a $500,000 severance charge related to this initiative in the current quarter.

BSET Progresses on Restructuring Plan to Drive Savings

The company also stated that BSET is progressing with its five-point restructuring plan announced on July 10, 2024. This initiative is expected to result in annual cost savings between $5.5 million and $6.5 million.



The plan focuses on driving organic growth through Bassett-branded retail locations, expanding omni-channel capabilities and enhancing customization options. BSET has completed the consolidation of its Virginia-based wood production facilities and has seen improved performance from the remaining operations in the past two months.



Bassett plans to optimize inventory, drop underperforming product lines and invest in upgrading retail locations. The company has also shut down Noa Home, its Canada-based e-commerce furniture initiative, and is in the process of liquidating the remaining inventory.



BSET has reinforced its commitment to the restructuring plan with the recent cutbacks, despite the difficult decisions involving long-time associates. While there has been no noticeable increase in orders, the actions already taken have led to improved results. The company is pleased with the reception of its new products at the Fall High Point Furniture Market and anticipates these items will be available in retail stores by early 2025.



BSET remains focused on achieving the cost reductions previously outlined. With the workforce reductions included, the company now anticipates annual savings to be between $8 million and $9 million.

BSET’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 13.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Furniture industry’s 0.1% fall. The company is benefiting from its ongoing restructuring initiatives aimed at fostering growth amid uncertain economic conditions. BSET has made progress with its plan to reduce costs and strengthen operations for top-line growth. The strategy leverages Bassett’s brand quality, design expertise and service, with a focus on driving long-term revenue growth and profitability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The five-point plan is set to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter. The company has been streamlining operations, cutting expenses and investing in new products and services, with a commitment to returning to profitability.

BSET’s Zacks Rank

Currently, BSET carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.



Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 318.1%, on average. The stock has surged 73.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 16.6% from year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 80.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 10.2% and 127.1%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 124.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.6% and 71.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.