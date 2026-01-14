Basler Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BSL) Price Target Increased by 11.55% to 21.59

The average one-year price target for Basler Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:BSL) has been revised to 21,59 € / share. This is an increase of 11.55% from the prior estimate of 19,35 € dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19,70 € to a high of 23,10 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.49% from the latest reported closing price of 14,54 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basler Aktiengesellschaft. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSL is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 53K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

