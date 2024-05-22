News & Insights

Stocks

Basin Uranium Unveils Maiden Resource Estimate

May 22, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Basin Uranium Corp (TSE:NCLR) has released an update.

Basin Uranium Corp. has reported the filing of a maiden resource estimate for its Chord uranium project in South Dakota, revealing 2.75 million pounds of inferred uranium resources with significant exploration targets yet to be tested. The estimate is based on a subset of historical drillings, hinting at the possibility for expansion, with further exploration required to confirm the potential for in-situ recovery methods. The Chord project sits in a historic uranium district, with past production largely from surface mining, leaving deeper horizons largely untouched but recognized for their prospectivity.

For further insights into TSE:NCLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.