Basin Uranium Unveils Maiden Resource Estimate

Basin Uranium Corp. has reported the filing of a maiden resource estimate for its Chord uranium project in South Dakota, revealing 2.75 million pounds of inferred uranium resources with significant exploration targets yet to be tested. The estimate is based on a subset of historical drillings, hinting at the possibility for expansion, with further exploration required to confirm the potential for in-situ recovery methods. The Chord project sits in a historic uranium district, with past production largely from surface mining, leaving deeper horizons largely untouched but recognized for their prospectivity.

