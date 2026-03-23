Basilea Pharma Commences First-In-Human Phase 1 Study Of BAL2420

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (BSLN.SW, 0QNA.L, BPMUF), a Swiss commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced dosing of the first healthy volunteer in the first-in-human phase 1 study of its investigational drug candidate BAL2420, for addressing serious gram-negative bacterial infections.

BAL2420 belongs to the antibiotic class and targets LptA, which is part of the lipopolysaccharide transport bridge, an essential structure in Gram-negative bacteria.

The single-centre, randomised, dose-escalation, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 study assesses the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of intravenous BAL2420 administration using a single and multiple-ascending-dose design.

Data from this study may support the further clinical development of BAL2420 as a potential treatment option for serious infections caused by gram negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant bacteria.

The firm also noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have identified Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant strains, as high-priority pathogens for which new and effective antibiotic treatments are urgently needed.

Basilea has already launched Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections.

"The first dosing in this study marks a key milestone for the program", said Dr Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea.

For the full year 2025, the firm's net profit declined to 40.24 million Swiss Francs, or 3.14 Swiss francs per share, from 77.59 million Swiss francs, or 5.83 Swiss francs per share in the prior year.

Meanwhile, total revenue increased to 232.38 million francs from 208.54 million francs in the last year.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of the firm amounted to $162.34 million.

BSLN.SW has traded between 37.50 francs and 59.70 francs in the last year. BSLN.SW is trading 1.34% up at 52.80 francs.

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