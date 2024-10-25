BasicNet’s Strategic Partnership with Permira Boosts K-Way

BasicNet SPA (IT:BAN) has released an update.

BasicNet has entered a strategic partnership with global private equity firm Permira, which will acquire a significant minority stake in K-Way, valuing the brand at 505 million euros. BasicNet will retain a 60% share, while Permira will hold 40%, bringing expertise and resources to bolster K-Way’s position in the premium outerwear market. This move is set to accelerate K-Way’s global expansion and enhance its already robust brand reputation.

