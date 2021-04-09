InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Basic Attention Token (CCC:BAT-USD) is up nearly 25% in trading today. BAT-USD has been receiving increased investor attention in recent weeks following the launch of a Grayscale trust.

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

BAT-USD is a utility token built on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain and is the token underpinning the Brave web browser. Brave allows users to browse the internet anonymously and completely ad-free, but also allows for users to opt-in to watch ads in exchange for BAT-USD.

Publishers also get BAT-USD when users watch or click on ads on their sites. Advertisers benefit from lower overhead costs and higher engagement. And users get increased privacy without sacrificing the benefits of tailored advertisements.

On Wednesday, Brave published a roadmap update for Basic Attention Token. Highlights include partnering with Binance Smart Chain, an NFT launch and the creation of a native HD wallet keyring for Ethereum and Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). Brave also introduced support for NFT purchases in February.

Grayscale launched a trust focused solely on Basic Attention Token in mid-March, alongside four other altcoin investment vehicles. Also in mid-March, the token was listed on Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange bitbank. Last week, the New York Times published an article on privacy-focused browsers where the writer said they liked Brave best.

Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) Price Predictions

Currently trading at $1.59, what’s next for Brave? Here are some Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) price predictions:

On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Predictions: What Comes Next After the BAT Crypto News? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.