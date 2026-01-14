BASFY's Polyamide Materials Meet New eMobility Requirements

BASF SE BASFY has mainly tested the durability of materials in air-heat environments, but is now adapting to proven methods of hydrolysis storage to ascertain ageing in water-glycol mixtures. As eMobility continues to develop, the ageing resistance demands of plastics are increasing significantly.

During frequent battery charging cycles, operating temperatures are to be kept in place, particularly those used under the hood in pumps, valves, and similar applications. While conventional combustion engine components typically require service lives of around 5,000 hours, eMobility applications have increased it to 45,000-55,000 hours at operating temperature.

Using Arrhenius analysis, the relationship between temperature and reaction rate is accurately described to make the prediction of the service life under normal conditions possible. The series of tests was initiated in August 2020. It was focused on examining a polyamide from BASF's latest generation of materials.

Ultramid is a glass fiber-reinforced polyamide material featuring optimized hydrolysis resistance, low halogen content, and laser markability. These characteristics meet all requirements of the automotive applications. The results have demonstrated that the properties of the material can be extrapolated to more than 100,000 hours after five years of testing and support the performance and safety requirements of vehicles.

BASFY stock has gained 13.9% over the past year against the industry’s 21.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.87 per share, indicating a rise of 86.05%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 136.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 213% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 526% over the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.