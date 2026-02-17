BASFY to Support BDO Supply Through Increased Production

BASF SE BASFY is increasing production in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to reinforce a stable and reliable supply in the 1.4-butanediol (BDO) value chain. As BDO remains a key intermediate used in applications across numerous downstream markets, BASFY’s Intermediates division is gradually taking these steps to ensure supply security for European customers amid recent BDO anti-dumping proceedings.BASFY, being a global leader in BDO, operates two production plants in Ludwigshafen and Geismar.

Leveraging its highly integrated Verbund structure encompassing the entire acetylene value chain, the company’s higher BDO output supports the availability of key derivatives such as tetrahydrofuran (THF), polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF) and N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP). This integration enables production planning and strengthens supply to critical sectors, including polymers, solvents, elastomers and high-performance materials.

The move strengthens BASFY’s long-term commitment to the European BDO market in this climate of shifting global markets and growing regionalization. Aligned with its sustainability strategy, BASFY is also expanding its portfolio of biomass balanced versions of BDO, THF and PolyTHF to conserve fossil resources and reduce product carbon footprints.

Increased production at Ludwigshafen will allow the minimization of transportation needs and enhance the efficiency of the Verbund system. The company is also advancing new solutions based on renewable electricity and raw materials.

BASFY stock has gained 15.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 14.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE,Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and FSM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating a rise of 405.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 239.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 73 cents per share, indicating a 58.7% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 114.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 614.6% over the past year.

