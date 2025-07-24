BASFY Secures Butane Supply Through Long-Term Deal From AltaGas

BASF SE BASFY entered into an agreement with AltaGas Ltd. to secure the supply of butane that will be used as feedstock in BASF’s rising production footprint in Asia. BASF Intertrade AG signed the deal, agreeing to procure butane via AltaGas and Royal Vopak’s Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The large-scale facility is an open-access terminal for liquefied petroleum gas and bulk liquids that is currently under construction.

The agreement will enable BASFY to source competitive and reliable butane from Western Canada while also diversifying its cracker feedstock portfolio in the Asia Pacific. With AltaGas’ strong infrastructure, BASF will not just have shorter lead times and reliable shipping deliveries to Asia but also strengthen its ties with Canada and Asia. The partnership with AltaGas will allow BASF to strengthen its commitment to supply chain diversification.

For AltaGas, the agreement de-risks its export platforms. With the addition of BASFY to its customer base of more than 70 Canadian producers and aggregators and Asian downstream customers that utilize AltaGas’ open access export terminals, AltaGas joins forces with a high-quality counterparty. With a diversified customer base and recognition of its structural advantage of exporting, AltaGas is also expected to benefit from the agreement.

BASFY stock has gained 15% over the past year against the industry’s 13% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

