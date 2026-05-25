BASFY Opens Georgia Catalyst R&D Hub to Advance FCC Tech Solutions

BASF SE BASFY has strengthened its refinery catalyst innovation capabilities by opening a new state-of-the-art research and development center in Attapulgus, GA, at the company’s largest global refinery catalyst production site. The new facility is designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation refinery catalyst technologies, with a focus on Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts.

The strategic co-location of the R&D center alongside BASF’s manufacturing operations is expected to enhance collaboration between research scientists, process engineers and production teams. By integrating laboratory development with large-scale production operations, BASF aims to shorten innovation cycles, improve pilot testing efficiency and accelerate the commercialization of advanced catalyst solutions for refining customers worldwide.

The facility will primarily focus on applied research and advanced FCC catalyst testing. FCC technology is a critical refining process that uses catalysts and heat to convert heavy crude oil fractions and alternative feedstocks into lighter, higher-value products such as gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and olefins. BASF mentioned the new center will support the development of catalyst technologies that improve refinery efficiency, enhance product yields and boost operational profitability for customers.

The R&D center also houses advanced quality assurance and quality control laboratories, enhancing BASF’s operational and analytical capabilities. By locating research activities directly at the production site, BASFY said scientists and engineers can work under real-world manufacturing conditions, enabling faster customization of catalyst solutions based on customer needs.

The Attapulgus facility will operate as an extension of BASF’s global R&D Verbund network, using advanced digital tools and worldwide expertise to develop innovative refinery catalyst technologies. BASF noted that advanced FCC technologies can help refiners improve infrastructure utilization, enhance energy efficiency and support sustainability goals.

Shares of BASFY are up 28.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.4% rise.

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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.58 per share, implying an 89.1% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with the average surprise being 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.9% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 74.5%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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