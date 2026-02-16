BASFY Expands Manufacturing Presence in India With Added Capacity

BASF SE BASFY is strengthening its production footprint in India with a new dispersions line at its Mangalore facility in Karnataka, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing and customer proximity. Leveraging its integrated acrylic value chain and broad dispersions portfolio, BASFY aims to deepen its leadership in premium, performance-enhancing technologies across key segments.

In architectural paints, next-generation Acronal dispersions enable low-VOC, low-odour paints with superior stain and scuff resistance, supporting healthier indoor environments and sustainable building standards.

In construction, BASF’s advanced dispersions provide superior tensile strength and flexibility for next-generation waterproofing systems, while also enhancing performance in sealants, floor coatings and infrastructure applications.

In paper and packaging, high-solids binders and the Basonal PLUS low Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) portfolio strengthen coating efficiency and support sustainability targets, catering to new paper mills and flexible packaging growth. Overall, the expansion will improve supply security, reduce delivery timelines and enable BASF to capitalize on rising demand across India’s paints, construction and packaging markets.

With the demand for high-performance dispersions continuing to evolve, the expansion will strengthen BASF’s ability to offer reliable local supply and advanced solutions geared to the needs of customers in India and the broader region.

Shares of BASFY are up 13.6% over the past year against the industry’s 13.3% decline.

