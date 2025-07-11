BASFY Expands Liquid Enzyme Portfolio, Boosts Laundry Solutions

BASF SE BASFY has expanded its product portfolio of liquid enzymes to better serve the home care and I&I industry. With years of expertise, BASF has successfully integrated high-quality and high-performance enzymes into its product line, while ensuring sustainability and deep cleaning solutions. BASF has enhanced its range of liquid enzymes through the addition of lipase, cellulase and amylase offerings.

Building on its Lavergy product line, BASF has launched Lavergy L Pace, Lavergy C Care and Lavergy A Star. A liquid lipase product, Lavergy L Pace, has superior fat and oil stain removal ability at low temperatures. Lavergy C Care, a liquid care cellulase product, offers excellent fuzz and pill removal, best suited for cotton and cotton blend fabrics. The Lavergy A Star amylase biodegradable enzyme solution is effective in removing starch stains, offering a deeper clean.

BASF had already launched products like Lavergy M Ace, Lavergy C Bright and Lavergy Pro, building on its enzyme portfolio. With its in-depth technical know-how and innovation pipeline, BASF has positioned itself as one of the leaders in this industry.

BASFY stock has gained 9.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.1% decline.



