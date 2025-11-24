BASFY Enhances APG Production Network With Thailand Expansion

BASF SE BASFY recently inaugurated the expansion of its Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) production facility at its Bangpakong site in Thailand. This marks a significant step in its strategy to bolster regional manufacturing capacity for sustainable surfactants in Asia.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening BASF’s supply capabilities in one of its key growth geographies. By adding this plant in Thailand, the company is aiming to serve its customers across personal care, home care and industrial sectors with greater agility and flexibility.

Global APG Production Footprint Expansion

This facility in Bangpakong complements BASF’s global APG production footprint, which already includes sites in Düsseldorf (Germany), Jinshan (China), and Cincinnati (USA). The company also mentioned that a new APG production line in Cincinnati is scheduled to come online in 2026.

APGs are bio-based and readily biodegradable surfactants, derived from 100% natural, renewable feedstocks. Because they are non-ionic, they can blend well with other surfactants, making them versatile for a wide range of applications.

In a broader context, this investment aligns with an earlier announcement by BASF back in June 2023, in which the company proposed expanding APG capacity both in Bangpakong and in Cincinnati. That earlier plan framed the expansion as a way to reduce cross-regional volume flows and enhance responsiveness to local markets.

The inauguration of this plant underscores BASF’s long-term commitment to sustainable surfactant chemistry and its intention to maintain a strong, regionally balanced footprint. By localizing production closer to its Asian customer base, BASF is positioning itself to respond more quickly to market growth and evolving demands for green, bio-based chemical solutions.

Shares of BASFY are up 16% year to date against its industry’s 28.3% decline.

