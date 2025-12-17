BASFY to Divest Optical Brightening Agent Business to Catexel

BASF SE BASFY has signed a definitive agreement to divest its optical brightening agent business to Catexel, aligning with the company’s ongoing portfolio transformation under its ‘Winning Ways’ strategy. Optical brightening agents — specialty ingredients used predominantly in laundry detergent formulations to enhance whiteness and brightness — have been part of BASFY’s Care Chemicals division.

The transaction includes the international business unit, notably the production facility at Monthey in Switzerland and around 80 employees, and reflects BASF SE’s focus on strategically prioritizing businesses that are more closely integrated into its core value chains.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, which is subject to standard regulatory and closing conditions, with the deal anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026.

BASFY emphasized that the divestment supports its strategy to actively manage its portfolio and prioritize key segments, while entrusting the business to a new owner with dedicated focus and capabilities to further develop its potential. Catexel, the Care Chemicals platform of the International Chemical Investors Group, will integrate the optical brightening agent business into its expanding portfolio of specialty chemicals for detergents, cleaning products, personal care and industrial applications.

Catexel stated that the acquisition represents a strategic milestone, providing a foundation for further growth and innovation by leveraging the Monthey facility and the experienced workforce. BASF SE affirmed that it will remain a leading supplier and innovator of ingredients for the home care and industrial & institutional cleaning markets even after the closing of the divestiture.

Shares of BASFY have gained 8.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 12.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

