BASFY Boosts Biological Insect Control Portfolio With AgBiTech

BASF SE BASFY recently completed the acquisition of AgBiTech, marking a significant step in strengthening its Agricultural Solutions business and expanding its biological insect control portfolio. AgBiTech is a global leader in biological crop protection and is known for its expertise in baculovirus-based insecticides that provide highly targeted pest control while maintaining environmental safety.

The acquisition enhances BASFY’s ability to offer sustainable and innovative solutions to farmers who are increasingly seeking alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides. It also aligns with the company’s broader strategy to support more resilient agricultural systems.

The integration of AgBiTech brings advanced research capabilities and a strong pipeline of biological products into BASFY’s portfolio. This allows BASFY to expand its presence in key markets, including Brazil, where AgBiTech already has a footprint. The deal strengthens BASFY’s position in integrated pest management by combining biological and chemical solutions to deliver more effective crop protection.

Through this acquisition, BASFY gains access to AgBiTech’s proprietary technologies and production expertise, which are critical for scaling biological insecticides globally. It is expected to accelerate innovation and improve BASFY’s ability to meet evolving customer demands.

Shares of BASFY are up 37.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 31.7% rise.

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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Johnson Matthey plc JMPLY. DD and CMP sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while JMPLY carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s current-year earnings stands at $2.28 per share, implying a 35.8% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 34.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.34 per share, indicating a 13.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of JMPLY have jumped 75.5% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.