BASFY Advances High-Performance Textile Innovation With Niber

BASF SE BASFY recently announced a collaboration with Niber Technologies to develop high-performance electrospun textile solutions using Freeflex thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). The innovation will be showcased at CHINAPLAS 2026 and highlights BASF’s push into advanced technical textile materials.

The partnership combines BASF polymer expertise with Niber’s electrospinning technology to create ultrafine nanofiber membranes for next-generation performance apparel. The companies introduced a Freeflex E 130 TPU-based electrospun nanomembrane integrated into a demonstration outdoor jacket.

The membrane consists of fibers about 100 to 600 nanometers in diameter, which form a porous structure that improves breathability, moisture vapor transmission and comfort. The solution also delivers uniform membranes and higher lamination temperature resistance, which supports wider textile processing applications.

The technology is produced without intentionally added Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), which positions it as a more sustainable alternative to conventional expanded polytetrafluoroethylene used in outdoor apparel.

BASF seeks to advance sustainable transformation with customers in the apparel and textile industries by delivering high-performance, compliant and environmentally responsible material solutions.

Shares of BASFY are down 3.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.8% fall.

