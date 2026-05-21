BASFY Adds ReducedPCF TPU Solution to Reduce Carbon Footprint

BASF SE BASFY recently launched Reduced Product Carbon Footprint (ReducedPCF) Elastollan Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), expanding its sustainable materials portfolio in the Asia Pacific. The new TPU portfolio is designed to help manufacturers lower the carbon footprint of products without compromising performance.

The ReducedPCF Elastollan grades are available at key sectors, such as footwear, sports and leisure, and cable and wire industries. BASF stated that the new grades deliver a 10–30% reduction in PCF compared to current conventional Elastollan grades while maintaining equivalent technical properties. The company’s Product Carbon Footprint methodology follows Together for Sustainability (TfS) guidelines and ISO 14067 standards.

To achieve these reductions, BASF has implemented several carbon-reduction measures, including the use of lower-emission utilities and fossil feedstocks with lower PCF. Some TPU products produced at the company’s Shanghai facility may also incorporate mass-balance biomethane as an additional measure.

Production of the ReducedPCF portfolio will take place at BASF’s Shanghai manufacturing site, reinforcing the company’s “local-for-local” strategy in Asia Pacific. The initiative reflects BASF’s commitment to supporting customers’ sustainability goals through communication, innovation and regional manufacturing capabilities.

BASFY stock has gained 24.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.3% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 38.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 193.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.70 per share, indicating a 10.68% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in one.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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