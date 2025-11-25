BASF's New Localized Ultradur Supply to Answer High Demands

BASF SE BASFY recently announced the scale-up in India with its Ultradur specialty grades, like flame-retardant and hydrolysis-resistant, now available in the country. This underlined BASFY’s commitment to delivering high-performing engineered plastics globally, tailored needs according to each local market.

The action was in response to higher demands and further enabled faster deliveries, improved supply reliability and greater flexibility for customers across India. The localized supply of Ultradur is aimed at serving Indian customers in a swift manner with a higher focus on innovation and industrial growth. Ultradur’s exceptional performance pairs dimensional stability with mechanical strength, making it suitable for precision components.

The flame retardancy and durability are enhanced with rigidity, resistance to heat, chemicals and weathering. Its low moisture absorption and ease of processing also make Ultradur a preferred material for electric vehicles, connectors, electronics and industrial applications.

BASFY’s shares have gained 19.2% over the past year against the industry’s 25.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have risen 162.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 83 cents per share.Its shares have surged 87.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 109.45% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 93.6% in the past year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.