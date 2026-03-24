BASF's Aseptrol Business to be Acquired by Oxidium Technologies

BASF SE BASFY recently entered into an agreement with Oxidium Technologies LLC to sell its Aseptrol technology portfolio, marking a strategic step in sharpening its focus by supporting growth in prioritized market segments. The details of the transaction were not disclosed. Oxidium Technologies will deploy the Aseptrol platform across new industries, sectors and use cases.

The product line was originally acquired by BASFY from Engelhard Corporation in 2006. The Aseptrol chlorine dioxide is used in various applications, including water purification, disinfection, and dental line cleaning. The divestment is aligned with BASFY’s “Winning Ways” strategy, which aims to optimize portfolio and target growth in core areas.

For Oxidium Technologies, the acquisition represents an opportunity to further develop Aseptrol to achieve its full potential. Oxidium will also leverage existing distribution networks, including Aseptrol’s largest, Quip Laboratories, to unlock broader footprint. As all existing formulations, regulatory approvals, and support services remain unchanged, there will be no interruption in supply or support.

BASFY stock has gained 1.5% over the past year against the industry’s 6.1% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 74.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 104.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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