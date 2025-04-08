BASF Upgrades Sunscreen Simulator With Additional Features

BASF SE BASFY has enhanced its Sunscreen Simulator, a digital platform designed for the development and optimization of sun care formulations. The updated version will be officially unveiled at this year’s in-cosmetics Global event, taking place from April 8 to April 10 in Amsterdam.



A key new technical feature is the ability to choose from various formulation types, such as oil in water (O/W), water in oil (W/O), or oils, to assess how the sunscreen formulation base affects performance. Taking into account the formulation type and its viscosity in relation to the Sun Protection Factor represents a major advancement in achieving a more precise simulation and prediction of the sun protection factor (SPF).



This upgrade provides customers with solubility calculations and assessments. By linking the filter system with particular emollients, users can obtain detailed information on the dissolved percentage of each solid UV filter and evaluate the interactions between these ingredients to optimize their formulation development. Another valuable feature allows formulators to get information about regulatory requirements, helping them choose the right UV filters to align with regional market requirements. It provides SPF and UVA protection ratings tailored to specific regions. Plus, BASF’s EcoSun Pass criterion offers insights into the environmental sustainability of the selected UV filter combinations.



The Sunscreen Simulator has become a key industry standard for initiating new sunscreen developments, benefiting from 25 years of continuous enhancements to improve prediction accuracy. Now integrated into D’lite, BASF’s digital knowledge service platform for the personal care sector, users can tap into the BASF ecosystem to boost efficiency and foster innovation throughout the formulation development process. Additionally, users can explore the sun care market and analyze consumer products, gaining a deeper understanding of product offerings and market trends. The Sunscreen Simulator will be available to all registered D’lite users.



Shares of BASFY have lost 23% over the past year compared with a 32.2% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and ArcelorMittal S.A. MT



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 90.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current-year earnings is pegged at 78 cents. IDR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with an average earnings surprise of 77.5%. The company's shares have rallied 66.9% in the past year.



ArcelorMittal, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 4.1%, on average.





