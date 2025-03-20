BASF & Sika Unveil Epoxy Hardener for Sustainable Solutions

BASF SE BASFY and Sika have collaborated to develop a new amine building block for curing epoxy resins, now available commercially under the Baxxodur EC 151 brand from BASF. This development is particularly valuable for flooring applications, such as in manufacturing plants, storage and assembly halls, and parking decks.



Baxxodur EC 151 offers epoxy resin flooring solutions a low viscosity and excellent flow properties, making the coatings easier to apply and ensuring even distribution. Compared with traditional hardeners, it requires significantly less thinner and releases up to 90% fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs). As a result, Baxxodur EC 151 enables the creation of ultra-low VOC formulations while also allowing for a higher use of mineral fillers, which not only reduces costs but also promotes sustainability.



Epoxy resin coatings made with Baxxodur EC 151 cure rapidly and completely across a broad temperature range. This enhances their usability during colder months, particularly between five degree and 10 degrees Celsius, where traditional hardeners may freeze. When compared with conventional hardeners, the curing time is cut by up to two-thirds, allowing the coating to be walked on soon after application.



The cured epoxy resin products feature a smooth, glossy finish, avoiding clouding or haze formation that typically occurs with conventional hardeners, especially at the edges. They offer excellent color stability and are highly resistant to both mechanical and chemical impacts, making them exceptionally durable and significantly reducing maintenance costs. As part of their research partnership, Sika created the new amine building block as a high-performance hardener for more efficient and sustainable epoxy products, successfully incorporating it into Sikafloor floor coatings. BASF developed an appropriate manufacturing process and scaled it from the lab to full production.



The strong partnership between Sika and BASF played a key role in developing this innovative solution, helping its customers achieve their efficiency and sustainability objectives more effectively.



Shares of BASFY have lost 0.3% over the past year against the 12.9% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASF’s Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, CSW Industrials Inc. CSWI and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 181.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW Industrials’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $8.50 per share. CSWI, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 10.1%. The company's shares have rallied 23% in the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have gained 2.7% over the past year.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.