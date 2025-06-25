BASF Partners With FUCHS to Support Australia's Mining Industry

BASF SE BASFY and FUCHS recently announced an agreement to better serve Australia’s mining industry. The partnership intends to combine BASF's advanced chemistry and extensive formulation knowledge with FUCHS' strong on-ground presence, technical support and client intimacy.



BASF and FUCHS are working together to deliver tailored flotation solutions for the Australian market, with the goal of improving product performance and supporting the mining industry. FUCHS will serve as the official market interface for BASF's flotation and dewatering solutions, which are marketed under the brands Lupromin, Luprofroth, Luproset and Drimax, managing client relations to ensure optimal service while BASF continues to develop improved chemistries.



BASF will provide Hydromet solutions directly to Australian clients, including those marketed under the LIX, LixTRA, LixMS, Solutrix, Alamine and Aliquat brands.



FUCHS, a prominent lubricant provider with a strong position in Australia's mining industry, has increased its flotation activities, demonstrating its dedication to innovation and expansion. With an established service network and commercial partnerships with numerous Australian mining companies, FUCHS is a perfect partner for BASF.



Both companies are committed to driving innovation and growth in Australia's mining industry.



Shares of BASFY have lost 0.6% over the past year compared with a 25.7% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Centrus Energy Corp. LEU and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 157.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy's current-year earnings is pegged at 71 cents. LEU, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 272.7%. The company's shares have rallied 333.9% in the past year.



Avino Silver, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 104.1%, on average. ASM's shares have rallied 271.5% in the past year.





