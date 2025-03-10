BASF Launches World's First Biomass-Balanced Polyethersulfone

BASF SE BASFY recently introduced the world’s first biomass-balanced polyethersulfone (PESU), Ultrason E 2010 BMB, to support industries that depend on high-performance thermoplastics. This innovative PESU helps reduce the use of fossil resources, lowers greenhouse gas emissions and promotes the use of renewable feedstocks.



It provides customers across various sectors—such as household and catering, automotive, electronics, healthcare, water and sanitary—with the opportunity to differentiate their products while advancing sustainability goals. Notably, it maintains its high performance and quality, and there’s no need for additional investment in new processing lines.



For biomass-balanced (BMB) Ultrason E 2010, fossil-based raw materials are replaced with renewable feedstock at the start of production. This renewable feedstock is sourced from organic waste, and the corresponding amount is allocated to the Ultrason grade through a mass balance method certified under ISCC PLUS. The resulting BMB grade has a reduced product carbon footprint (PCF) compared with the standard BASF material, thanks to the use of renewable feedstock and 100% green electricity in a resource-efficient production process at the Ludwigshafen, Germany plant.



BASF also provides transparency to its Ultrason customers by sharing PCF data, helping them assess the PCF of their own products. This benefits a wide range of everyday applications, including reusable bottles for adults and babies, microwave-safe dishes and appliances, automotive fuel components, medical devices, E&E connectors and consumer electronics.



In addition to its sustainability benefits, Ultrason E 2010 BMB offers a drop-in solution. This BASF PESU has the same properties, quality and certifications as the standard grade, including approvals for food and water contact. As a result, customers don't need to re-qualify their applications made from Ultrason E 2010 BMB or modify their existing injection molding or extrusion processes. They can continue to rely on the same high performance they are used to.



BASF is the first company to offer biomass-balanced polyethersulfone. With this new addition to its innovative Ultrason portfolio, the company aims to support its customers' green transformation and help them adopt more circular solutions as early as possible on their path to achieving sustainability goals. For Ultrason E 2010, 50% of the fossil raw materials used in production are replaced by ISCC PLUS certified bio-circular feedstocks, which contribute 39% of the final Ultrason E 2010 BMB grade.



Shares of BASFY have gained 9% over the past year against a 9.5% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, ArcelorMittal MT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 218.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT, carries a Zacks Rank #2, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have rallied 10.7% over the past year.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcelorMittal (MT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.