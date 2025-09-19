BASF to Launch Next-Gen Keropur Gasoline Additive Series

BASF SE BASFY recently announced the upcoming launch of its next-generation Keropur Gasoline Performance Additive Series, geared to meet and exceed the newly revised U.S. TOP TIER+ detergent gasoline standard and perform better than the EPA’s Lowest Additive Concentration (LAC) requirements.

The new formulation, Keropur AP 225-20, is expected to be approved by the California Air Resources Board and is expected to be made commercially available well ahead of the mandatory January 2027 deadline, ensuring customers receive sufficient time to swiftly transition.

Leading OEMs have introduced the TOP TIER+ standard to address the evolving needs of modern engine technologies. The standard includes rigorous testing protocols, especially for Gasoline Direct Injection engines.

BASF’s Keropur AP 225-20 successfully passed all the tests and is undergoing final optimization. The protocols evaluate the formulation’s injector deposit control and protection against stochastic pre-ignition, as these are critical for maintaining optimal engine performance and reducing emissions. Formulated with EPA-registered components, the additive is designed to improve fuel economy, protect engines and promote cleaner combustion across all injection systems.

The product will help its customers stay ahead of the regulations. To ensure a smooth transition for them, BASF plans to roll out the final product specifications in the final quarter of 2025 to support terminal transition plans and begin deliveries in the first half of 2026. The company is also investing in infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the manufacturing of new additive series.

BASFY’s shares have gained 2.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 20% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Mosaic Company MOS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 58.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. MOS’ shares have gained 38% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current-year earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. ASM’s shares have jumped 297.3% in the past year.





