BASF Invests in New Alcoholates Plant at Ludwigshafen Site

BASF SE BASFY recently announced that it is investing mid-double-digit million euros in a new alcoholates facility at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site. The plant will manufacture sodium methylate and potassium methylate, which are key compounds used in biodiesel production as well as pharmaceutical and agricultural applications. The new plant, which will replace the present production facility in Ludwigshafen, will use cutting-edge technology and is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2027.



The company is advancing the site's transformation and increasing its competitiveness in aglobal marketenvironment by constructing modern manufacturing facilities. BASF is investing in an efficient, Verbund-integrated and future-oriented production process since it is a priority for the company to be a trustworthy supplier of alcoholates to its clients.



BASF is a significant supplier of alcoholates used in a variety of applications. The new facility in Ludwigshafen joins BASF's recently completed expansion of sodium methylate manufacturing in Guaratingueta, Brazil.



Alcoholates are used as catalysts and reactants in a variety of industries, especially biodiesel, pharmaceuticals and agricultural applications. BASF’s investment contributes to the rising market for life science products and the ongoing demand for biodiesel.



Shares of BASFY have gained 1.3% over the past year against a 7.1% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 206.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Alamos Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 7.9%, on average. AGI’s shares have rallied 104.8% over the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have rallied 14% over the past year.



