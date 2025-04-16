BASF Introduces New Features in Refinity Cloud-Based Platform

BASF SE BASFY has introduced new features in its cloud-based platform, Refinity. It is a comprehensive suite of digital business solutions built to ensure the adoption of sustainable digitalization across body shops worldwide. With the launch of new color innovation and additional features in the automotive refinish industry, Refinity allows accessibility to the most advanced digital color experience, along with business and training solutions.

Refinity utilizes the next-generation color-scanning technology in its spectrophotometer ScanR. The scanR is able to take five precise measurements in 30 seconds and includes automatic Vehicle Identification Number and license plate recognition, thereby reducing errors and saving time. It has features to ensure accurate color identification, matching and scratch detection.

An additional ImagePLUS feature maximizes the flexibility of body shops by speeding up the color identification process. The feature’s increased intuitive, high-quality visualization and accuracy with on-screen visualized color retrieval eliminate complex data interpretation. With a fully automated mixing machine, Alfa CR4/6, BASF Coatings has made the digital color process faster and precise. This efficiency enhances workflow, minimizes waste and reinforces BASF’s commitment to helping its customers reach their individual sustainability goals.

BASFY stock has lost 13.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 26.5% decline.



BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, DRDGOLD Limited DRD and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, DRD and IDR carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. CRS’ shares have soared 124.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, indicating a 29.3% year-over-year rise. Its shares have soared 94.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating an increase of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, with the average surprise being roughly 77.5%.

