BASF Group Q3 Net Income Declines; Adjusts 2025 Forecasts

October 29, 2025 — 02:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BASF Group (BFA.L) reported that its third quarter net income - excluding and including discontinued operations - was 172 million euros, compared with 287 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.32 euros. Earnings per share adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets were 0.52 euros compared to 0.32 euros. EBITDA before special items pro forma, pro forma, was 1.5 billion euros compared to 1.6 billion euros, reported, last year. Sales - pro forma, was 15.2 billion euros, compared to 15.7 billion euros, reported, last year.

BASF has made a technical adjustment to the full year 2025 forecasts. EBITDA before special items is now projected in a range of between 6.7 billion and 7.1 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 7.3 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros.

