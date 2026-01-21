BASF to Feature Sustainable Plastics Solutions at PlastIndia 2026

BASF SE BASFY recently announced its participation in PlastIndia 2026, to be held from Feb. 5-10,in New Delhi, India. It is set to present a wide portfolio of sustainable performance materials, innovative applications, and advanced product solutions.

The showcase will exhibit the plastics journey across the ‘Make,’ ‘Use,’ and ‘Recycle’ phases, highlighting BASF’s commitment to sustainability, circularity, and delivering high-performance solutions.

With decades of polymer expertise, BASF offers high-performance plastics and additives that enhance durability and environmental impact. In 2025, BASF increased Ultramid PA capacity and made Ultradur FR and HR grades available from India.

This year’s theme, “Bharat Next,” symbolizes a self-reliant India, which strongly aligns with BASF’s ambition to be the preferred chemical company, enabling customers and partners to drive progress. Through its event, BASF reaffirms its support for India’s growing plastics industry and innovation across the value chain.

The products will be displayed in three phases that will include BASF’s Creation Centers global design trends, Ultrasim Simulation Technology and durable phone cover made from Elastollan N in its MAKE phase, advanced material solutions for automotive and eMobility, Elastollan TPU’s applications in medical use and to manufacture 3D mesh pillows and the journey of VALERAS portfolio in the USE phase and for the Recycle phase, a fully TPU-based concept shoe using Elastollan, Freeflex and Hotbond, a chess set crafted from upcycled engineering plastics and Haptex and trinamiX mobile spectroscopy solutions will be displayed.

BASFY stock has gained 8.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, indicating a rise of 87.47% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 134.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.10 per share, indicating a 53% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 91.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 514% over the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.