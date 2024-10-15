BASF to Feature New Emulgade Verde Line of Natural-Based Emulsifiers

BASF SE's BASFY Personal Care business is broadening its line of natural-based emulsifiers. Emulgade Verde 10 OL, a newly introduced ingredient, targets upcoming trends in the personal care market. It is ideal for cold production processes, resulting in cost, time and energy savings. It can also be single-use emulsifier for sprayable products, such as sun care sprays. Emulgade Verde 10 MS, the second offering, is a versatile and strong emulsifier. BASF will showcase its Emulgade Verde series at this year's SEPAWA Congress in Berlin on Oct. 16-18.



Due to their 100% renewable feedstock basis, both O/W emulsifiers can be biodegraded easily. Furthermore, they are COSMOS and NATRUE approved. ISO 16128 classifies Emulgade Verde 10 OL and Emulgade Verde 10 MS as derived natural ingredients, with a Natural Origin Index (NOI) of 1. They are also excellent for vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Both emulsifiers adhere to the "Principles of Green Chemistry". They are compatible with a variety of emollients and cosmetic components, including synthetic and bio-based polymers.



Both emulsifiers have undergone dermatological testing in an occlusive patch test on volunteers with sensitive skin at recommended concentrations. Emulgade Verde 10 MS and Emulgade Verde 10 OL are also suitable for delicate skin. Tests indicate that they support microbiome-friendly notions by preserving the natural balance of microbial communities on healthy skin. Additionally, both were shown to be non-comedogenic after a four-week facial skin test.



Shares of BASFY have gained 12.9% over the past year compared with a 5.5% rise of its industry.



BASF's Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, IAMGOLD Corporation IAG and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 149.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG’s current-year earnings is pegged at 51 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 466.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG's current-year earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. IAG, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 110.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus’ current-year earnings is pegged at $3.06 per share. LEU, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 107.1%. LEU has rallied around 12.5% in the past year.





