BASF Extends Supply Agreement For CAM Plant In Schwarzheide

(RTTNews) - BASF has renewed its long-term cathode active materials supply agreement with a third-party regarding supply from BASF's CAM plant in Schwarzheide, Germany. The company noted that its production plant for battery materials in Schwarzheide is the only production facility for high-performance cathode active materials in Germany, and also the only fully automated large-scale cathode active materials production facility in Europe.

Daniel Schönfelder, President of BASF's Battery Materials division, said: "With this strengthened customer setup for our European CAM operations, we feel well positioned for the future."

