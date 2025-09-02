Markets

BASF Extends Supply Agreement For CAM Plant In Schwarzheide

September 02, 2025 — 03:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BASF has renewed its long-term cathode active materials supply agreement with a third-party regarding supply from BASF's CAM plant in Schwarzheide, Germany. The company noted that its production plant for battery materials in Schwarzheide is the only production facility for high-performance cathode active materials in Germany, and also the only fully automated large-scale cathode active materials production facility in Europe.

Daniel Schönfelder, President of BASF's Battery Materials division, said: "With this strengthened customer setup for our European CAM operations, we feel well positioned for the future."

