BASF to Exhibit Comprehensive Solutions at Battery Show Europe

BASF SE BASFY is set to showcase its comprehensive range of innovative technologies for electromobility at The Battery Show Europe 2025 from June 3 to June 5 in Stuttgart, Germany. BASFY will present the innovations geared to enhance the performance of various electrified powertrain concepts as well as Catena-X-based solutions to support sustainable automotive mobility.

Batteries being the heart of electric vehicles, BASF offers cathode active materials (“CAM”) to provide high performance on efficiency, reliability, costs, durability and the size of the battery. In addition to a well-established CAM portfolio, BASF also has solutions for battery recycling to allow recovery. BASF’s range of engineering plastics for the eMobility market will also be exhibited. Its Ultramid Expand used in cylindrical cell holders provides excellent physical properties, including high stiffness and strength.

Moreover, BASF will also showcase the flame-retardant engineering plastics product portfolio, adhesive solutions for next-gen batteries and innovative coating solutions using its CathoGuard and Oxsilan technology. Challenges faced in different aspects of battery cell manufacturing and limitations in Lithium-ion batteries’ charge capacity are also being addressed by BASFY to enable a smoother, cleaner and efficient manufacturing process.

In the event, BASFY will introduce two futuristic products, Path.Era, a scalable ecosystem for digital battery passports, and OPPANOL, a cathode Binder for Solid-State Batteries. The digital passport ecosystem will enable full traceability and circularity across the battery value chain. The latter is expected to significantly reduce the risk of electrochemical disturbances to facilitate the improved performance and efficacy of solid-state batteries.

BASFY stock has lost 6.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 26.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

