BASF Breaks Through With InVigor Gold for Growing Canola Market

BASF SE BASFY has introduced InVigor Gold, a reliable solution for the rapidly growing Canola market. With years of expertise, BASF has been driven to provide versatile applications for Canola farmers that would help unlock the full genetic potential of canola quality Brassica juncea in new areas of Canada and the United States.

InVigor Gold features heat tolerance, yield stability and hybrids with LibertyLink herbicide to offer pod shatter resistance and strong blackleg disease resistance. BASF’s commitment to helping farmers has led to the innovation that leverages rich and diverse germplasm and a best-in-class breeding team to bring the most powerful properties of canola in InVigor Gold.

After 23 trials from 2022 through 2024 in the brown soil zone in Canada and the Northern Great Plains, InVigor Gold successfully outyielded traditional canola by 8%, making it a better option for hotter and drier environments and in lower organic soil.

This breakthrough innovation builds on the company’s market-leading canola portfolio. BASF already boasts an impressive line of InVigor hybrids, thus emerging as the most trusted canola seed on the market for over 25 years. InVigor Gold is expected to be made available in the United States in 2027 and in Canada later this decade or early in the next decade, pending regulatory approval.

BASFY stock has gained 3.2% over the past year against the industry’s 20.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While NEM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AKZOY and BCPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.32 per share, indicating a 24.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 41.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.67 per share, implying a 19.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 4.8% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.