BASF (BASFY) & Stena Partner for Europe's EV Battery Recycling

BASF SE BASFY, a prominent global battery materials producer and battery recycler, joined forces with Stena Recycling, a leading European recycling company, in a black mass purchase agreement. This collaboration is part of a broader initiative by BASF and Stena Recycling to establish a comprehensive battery recycling value chain for the European electric vehicle battery market.

The primary focus of this partnership is the development of enhanced black mass production processes, aiming for high recovery rates of metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt. The ultimate goal is to support closed-loop solutions within the European electric vehicle battery market. The initial steps in the battery recycling process involve the collection, assessment and pre-treatment of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, followed by black mass production.

Black mass is generated through the mechanical treatment of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and scrap from battery production. Subsequently, valuable metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese can be chemically recovered from the black mass.

Following the collection and production stages carried out by Stena Recycling in Halmstad, the black mass will undergo further processing in BASF's prototype metal refinery in Schwarzheide. The broader vision is to replicate this model in BASF's planned commercial-scale battery recycling metal refinery in Europe.

BASF SE Price and Consensus

BASF SE price-consensus-chart | BASF SE Quote

Stena Recycling Group emphasized the importance of industry collaboration in promoting a circular approach to battery production amid the ongoing electrification of society. With this agreement, Stena Recycling solidifies its position as a key recycling partner in Europe for battery manufacturers and the vehicle industry.

The use of recycled metals in new battery production significantly reduces the carbon footprint of batteries. Under this collaboration, Stena Recycling will handle the collection of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and battery production scrap, along with dismantling, discharging and black mass production. BASF, on the other hand, will recover valuable metals from the black mass and produce new cathode active materials for fresh lithium-ion batteries.

This collaboration strengthens BASF’s capacity to offer an expanded battery collection network, particularly in the Scandinavian countries, as part of the company's commitment to providing individual and closed-loop solutions for battery producers and electric vehicle manufacturers in Europe. This collaboration is viewed as a crucial step toward achieving a circular economy for the European electric vehicle battery market.

In the past year, BASF’s shares have lost 11% compared with the industry’s 10.2% fall in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Cameco Corporation CCJ and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and Cabot Corporation CBT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 156% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 6.7% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 76.2% in a year.

The consensus estimate for CRS’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.96, indicating a year-over-year surge of 247.4%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 53.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.4% in the past 60 days. CBT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average. The stock has gained around 7.8% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.