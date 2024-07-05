BASF (BASFY) Partners ENGIE for Sustainable Biomethane Supply

BASF SE BASFY and ENGIE signed a seven-year Biomethane Purchase Agreement (BPA), in which ENGIE will supply BASF with 2.7 to 3 terawatt hours of biomethane over the contract period.

BASF will use certified biomethane sites in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, as a sustainable alternative to fossil raw materials in its manufacturing processes. This effort is part of BASF's strategy to reduce carbon footprint and advance its sustainable transformation. The biomethane allocation to end products is certified by a globally recognized third-party scheme known as the Biomass Balance approach.

This agreement and using biomethane will allow BASF to expand its product portfolio with items with lower or zero Product Carbon Footprints (PCF), benefiting customers in industries such as automotive, packaging and detergents.

BASF and ENGIE have a longstanding collaboration. They are integrating alternative feedstocks like biomethane at the beginning of their value chains as they progress toward a circular economy. This agreement ensures a long-term supply of biomethane at competitive prices, with BASF expressing compatibility with ENGIE as a reliable partner.

The partnership between ENGIE and BASF marks a green chemistry success story. Following the historic Power Purchase Agreement signed in 2021, ENGIE is optimistic about supporting BASF's biomethane initiatives. With ENGIE's biomethane portfolio expanding, this agreement aligns with its goal of selling 30 terawatt hours of biomethane annually by 2030. With Europe's aim to produce 35 billion cubic meters by 2030, it expects significant growth in BPAs.

Biomethane, a renewable gas, is produced through the fermentation of organic waste from households, agriculture, or industry and significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil resources.

In the past year, BASF’s shares have moved up 2.4% versus the industry’s 9% fall in the same period.



