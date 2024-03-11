BASF (BASFY) Monomers Gets Global Production Site Certification

BASF SE’s BASFY Monomers division has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, having achieved global ISCC PLUS and REDcert certifications for all production sites across all regions. With the certification of sites across the globe, BASF can now provide American customers with certified, sustainable Isocyanate solutions manufactured in the United States, ensuring a perfect fit for their product mix.

REDcert and ISCC PLUS are sustainability certifications provided for the use of sustainable biomass as raw material in the chemical industry.

The most recent accomplishment involves the MDI production site in Geismar, LA, USA, which, having secured certifications from ISCC PLUS and REDcert is now part of the certified locations worldwide.

The company remains focused on driving sustainable transformation and meeting the high standards set by international certifiers. The Monomers division has been committed to improving its portfolio to align with sustainability goals and cater to customers' diverse needs worldwide.

In January 2023, BASF's Monomers division pledged to develop a circular option for every major product line by 2025. Remarkably, just one year later, approximately 70% of its extensive portfolio, including isocyanates, polyamides, glues, resins, precursors and inorganics, are available in chemically recycled or biomass-balanced variants, LowPCF products, or even ZERO variants(Zero Emissions, Renewable Origin), totaling 345 certified sustainable product alternatives. These alternatives cater to various industries, such as food packaging, textiles, automotive, construction, wood binders, and more.

Moreover, the Monomers division continues to innovate by introducing novel solutions like polyol recycling and developing proprietary technologies that drive sustainability across industries. For instance, the introduction of loopamid addresses circularity in the fashion industry by recycling polyamide 6-based textile waste, allowing used fibers and materials to be recycled into new yarn while retaining material characteristics.

In addition to expanding its sustainable product portfolio, BASF's Monomers division implemented measures to reduce carbon emissions across its production sites globally. These efforts align with BASF's overarching sustainability target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Leveraging the benefits of BASF's global Verbund network, significant CO2 mitigation measures have been implemented, such as improved heat recovery measures at the Shanghai BASF Polyurethane site, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 34,000 tons annually.

