BASF (BASFY) & hydroGEOPHYSICS Partner to Boost Mining Efficiency

BASF SE BASFY and industry-leading geophysical services provider, hydroGEOPHYSICS Inc. (“HGI”) have joined forces in an exclusive partnership in a strategic move to optimize copper extraction in the mining industry. With a focus on enhancing copper recovery rates, this collaboration promises to introduce novel mining technologies that could reshape the industry landscape.



The demand for copper continues to surge, driven not only by traditional markets but also by the global transition toward sustainable energy solutions. However, the challenges facing the mining sector, including declining ore grades, escalating costs, and heightened ESG concerns, have hindered the industry's ability to meet this increasing demand.



Heap leaching stands out as a cost-effective method for extracting copper from low-grade ores. Yet, its effectiveness is often hampered by the non-uniformity of heaps, resulting in areas of poor metal recovery. This is where HGI's expertise in geophysical technologies comes into play. By employing cutting-edge techniques, HGI can pinpoint areas within the heap that offer suboptimal recovery rates, enabling targeted interventions to enhance efficiency.



Central to this collaboration is the integration of BASF's innovative LixTRA leach aid into the extraction process. By leveraging HGI's deep-well injection program, BASF's reagent facilitates improved ore-lixiviant contact, leading to a significant uplift in copper extraction rates. Initial trials have already shown a remarkable 20% increase in copper recovery, underscoring the potential of this partnership to drive tangible results.



Caren Hoffman, Vice President of Mining Solutions at BASF, emphasizes the transformative impact of such collaborations in driving sustainable process improvements. Brian Cubbage, Executive Vice President of Operations at HGI, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of enhancing copper recovery in alignment with the demands of the green economy.



As the global demand for copper continues to soar, the BASF-HGI partnership offers a glimpse into the future of mining. By harnessing the power of innovation and expertise, the industry can rise to meet the challenges ahead, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for copper extraction.



BASF’s shares have lost 13.9% in the past year against the 22.9% decline of its industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include, Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% over the past 60 days. The stock has shot up around 74% in a year. CCJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have gained 22% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.8% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares have rallied around 132% in a year.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

