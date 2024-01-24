BASF (BASFY) and Inditex Unveil Recycled Nylon Loopamid

BASF SE BASFY and Inditex announced a significant breakthrough in advancing recyclability within the textile industry. The introduction of loopamid, a polyamide 6 (PA6 or nylon 6) entirely derived from textile waste, represents a groundbreaking circular solution for nylon apparel. Zara, under the Inditex umbrella, has already incorporated this material into a jacket, marking a global release. Embracing a ‘design for recycling’ approach, all components, from fabrics and buttons to filling and zippers, are crafted from loopamid.

Loopamid signifies a ground-breaking solution by BASF to enhance circularity in the fashion sector and recycle polyamide 6 textile waste. This cutting-edge technology facilitates textile-to-textile recycling of post-industrial and post-consumer textile waste, accommodating various fabric mixtures like PA6 and elastane. The innovation allows for multiple cycles of recycling, maintaining material characteristics identical to conventional virgin polyamide.

BASF emphasizes the milestone achieved, stating that loopamid has the potential to revolutionize the PA6 market. BASF is in the process of scaling up its technology for commercial quantities. The collaboration with Inditex integrates loopamid into various garment components, with partners such as ModaRe, RadiciGroup, YKK and Velcro playing crucial roles in incorporating loopamid into fabrics, zippers, buttons and fasteners, among others.

Inditex highlights the importance of driving innovation for a more responsible industry. The collaboration demonstrates how technology can transform textile waste into a valuable resource. However, Inditex also emphasizes the need for the industry to enhance collecting and recycling capacities to achieve a circular solution for post-consumer waste on a larger scale.

The collaboration aligns with the sustainability goals of both companies. By 2030, BASF aims to double sales generated from circular economy solutions to €17 billion (nearly $18.47 billion), focusing on circular feedstocks, new material cycles and new business models. Inditex aims to have 100% of its textile products made exclusively from materials with a smaller environmental footprint by 2030, incorporating next-generation materials, recycled materials and organic and regenerative fibers.

Polyamide 6, commonly known as nylon 6, is a synthetic polymer widely used for its mechanical properties. BASF, a leading manufacturer of polyamide 6, has production sites across Europe, Asia and North America.

In the past year, BASF’s shares have lost 18.3% compared with the industry’s 16.5% fall in the same period.



BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.