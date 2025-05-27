BASF and trinamiX to Present Textile Circularity Solutions

BASF SE BASFY is set to showcase its textile sorting and circularity solutions in collaboration with trinamiX GmbH, its subsidiary and provider of mobile spectroscopy solutions. The event will take place in Brussels, Belgium, from June 4 to June 5.

The platform will be used to demonstrate textile circularity from reliable material identification to the use of recycled polyamide 6 for high-performance textiles. BASFY will display its recycled polyamide 6 product, loopamid. Based entirely on textile waste, loopamid allows textile-to-textile recycling for polyamide 6 in a range of fabric blends. BASF recently announced the start-up of the world’s first commercial loopamid facility in Shanghai, China. The plant uses industrial textile waste from textile manufacturing and post-consumer waste for making loopamid and its feedstock includes cutting scraps, defective cuts, offcuts and other production textile waste from the textile industry.

trinamiX Mobile Near-Infrared (“NIR”) Spectroscopy Solution will also be exhibited. This enables fast, reliable and non-destructive identification of a wide range of textiles and blends. The system is installed with a robust, portable NIR spectrometer, accompanied by an app that leverages sophisticated cloud-based data analysis, along with a customer portal for managing results, downloading reports and exporting data. The subsidiary will also present trinamiX PAL Two, the latest generation of its handheld spectrometer made for convenient, single-handed operation. Joint presence of BASF and trinamiX will highlight such textile sorting, recycling and circular solutions.

