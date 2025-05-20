BASF and Group14 Partner on Market-Ready Silicon Anode Solution

BASF SE BASFY recently announced a collaboration withGroup14 Technologies, the largest global manufacturer of advanced silicon battery materials, on a market-ready, performance-improving silicon battery solution that uses commercially available materials: BASF’s Licity2698 X F binder and Group14’s advanced silicon battery material, SCC55.

The companies have developed a drop-in-ready solution to enhance the performance of batteries with silicon-dominant anodes, delivering faster charging and higher energy density, with extreme durability. Combining technologies has driven mainstream adoption at unprecedented speed. It has also allowed battery manufacturers to deliver high-performance, scalable silicon batteries faster than ever to help address soaring energy needs.

The combination has optimized BASF’s latest binder with the capabilities of SCC55, ensuring robust cycle life and transformational performance. Strong and capable lithium batteries are critical for the mass adoption of electric mobility and BASF’s dispersions business offers Licity binders that drive this technology further.

