Markets

BASF, AltaGas Enter Butane Supply Agreement

July 23, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BASF Intertrade and AltaGas have signed a long-term commercial agreement for supply of butane via AltaGas and Royal Vopak's Ridley Island Energy Export Facility commencing in 2027. The company said the agreement will provide BASF with access to competitive and reliable butane from Western Canada. The partnership will diversify BASF's cracker feedstock portfolio.

REEF is a large-scale, open access liquefied petroleum gas and bulk liquids terminal with rail and marine infrastructure currently under construction on Ridley Island, British Columbia, Canada. REEF is expected to be completed by 2026 year-end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.