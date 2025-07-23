BASF, AltaGas Enter Butane Supply Agreement

(RTTNews) - BASF Intertrade and AltaGas have signed a long-term commercial agreement for supply of butane via AltaGas and Royal Vopak's Ridley Island Energy Export Facility commencing in 2027. The company said the agreement will provide BASF with access to competitive and reliable butane from Western Canada. The partnership will diversify BASF's cracker feedstock portfolio.

REEF is a large-scale, open access liquefied petroleum gas and bulk liquids terminal with rail and marine infrastructure currently under construction on Ridley Island, British Columbia, Canada. REEF is expected to be completed by 2026 year-end.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.