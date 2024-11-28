Barton Gold Approves Key Resolutions and Director Options

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Mr. Graham Arvidson as a director. The meeting also ratified prior share issues and approved various incentive options for directors, aligning with the company’s strategic goals.

