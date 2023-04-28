Barrington Research Upgrades Travelzoo (TZOO)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travelzoo is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 97.28% from its latest reported closing price of 6.98.

The projected annual revenue for Travelzoo is 84MM, an increase of 19.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelzoo. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TZOO is 0.03%, a decrease of 25.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.43% to 3,723K shares. The put/call ratio of TZOO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 838K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 32.35% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 483K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 392K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 381K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TZOO by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Travelzoo Background Information

Travelzoo® provides 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of its deal experts around the globe. It has its finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years the company has worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

