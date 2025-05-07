Barrington Research Upgrades CuriosityStream (CURI)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Barrington Research upgraded their outlook for CuriosityStream (NasdaqCM:CURI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.05% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CuriosityStream is $3.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.98 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.05% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CuriosityStream is 140MM, an increase of 173.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in CuriosityStream. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURI is 0.01%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 5,517K shares. The put/call ratio of CURI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manatuck Hill Partners holds 550K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 471K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURI by 13.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oldfield Partners LLP holds 366K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. CuriosityStream's documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.