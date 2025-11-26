Barrington Research Maintains PowerFleet (AIOT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Barrington Research maintained coverage of PowerFleet (NasdaqGM:AIOT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.49% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PowerFleet is $10.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 131.49% from its latest reported closing price of $4.70 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIOT is 0.25%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 133,053K shares. The put/call ratio of AIOT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 7,354K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,743K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 7,352K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 5,800K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,559K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,208K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 16.71% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 4,703K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIOT by 0.92% over the last quarter.

