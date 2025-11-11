Barrick's Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) has delivered a powerful signal of financial strength during a surginggold market with the precious metal’s price climbing above the $4,000 mark. The company announced record-breaking third-quarter financial results, highlighted by a substantial 25% increase in its base dividend.

This move, coupled with an expanded share buyback program, demonstrates how a top-tier gold producer is effectively translating favorable market conditions into direct value for its investors. Barrick's performance exemplifies how a leading gold producer can leverage a strong market to deliver enhanced returns, signaling deep confidence in its financial future.

From Bedrock to the Bottom Line

Strong financial results begin with solid operational execution, and Barrick’s third quarter was a case study in efficiency. The company’s gold production rose by 4% from the previous quarter to 829,000 ounces. More importantly, its All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC), a comprehensive metric that includes everything from mining to administrative expenses, fell by a significant 9% to $1,538 per ounce. This reduction in costs, despite increased production, showcases impressive cost control and operational discipline that directly impacts profitability.

This robust operational engine, combined with a high realized gold price of $3,457 per ounce, directly fueled record-breaking financial performance. The company generated an impressive $2.4 billion in operating cash flow, an 82% surge from the second quarter. From that, Barrick generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after covering all operating and capital expenditures. This 274% quarter-over-quarter increase in free cash flow underscores the substantial financial strength of Barrick’s current operations. The company's revenue of $4.1 billion, up 23% year-over-year, translated into an impressive net margin of 19.99%. This performance has fortified Barrick’s already strong balance sheet, which now holds $5 billion in cash and a low debt-to-equity ratio (D/E) of just 0.14.

Dividends and Buybacks Take Center Stage

With its finances stronger than ever, Barrick’s management is moving decisively to return capital to its shareholders. These actions, totaling $1.6 billion in returns year-to-date, send a clear message of confidence and directly enhance the stock's appeal to a wide range of investors.

The most direct reward came through an enhanced dividend policy. The Board of Directors approved a 25% increase in the base quarterly dividend, raising it to 12.5 cents per share. Additionally, the company declared a performance dividend of 5 cents per share, resulting in a total quarterly payout of 17.5 cents per share.

In addition to dividends, Barrick is aggressively buying back its own stock. Having already completed its $1 billion share repurchase authorization for the year, the board approved a $500 million expansion to the program. Share buybacks are another powerful tool for returning value. By reducing the number of shares outstanding, buybacks are accretive to earnings per share (EPS) over the long term. This move also suggests that management believes the company's shares, currently trading at a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of 1.81, are undervalued. This dual approach, combining a growing dividend with a substantial buyback program, demonstrates a firm commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Looking ahead, Barrick appears well-positioned to continue its strong performance. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 production and cost guidance, signaling operational predictability for the remainder of the year. This stability is crucial for investors and has been met with positive sentiment from Wall Street, where the consensus rating for the stock stands at a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.90, suggesting further upside from its current level.

Following a recent leadership transition, the company is not resting on its laurels. Interim CEO Mark Hill, a 30-year veteran of mining within Barrick, has initiated a proactive operational review aimed at enhancing performance and safety at key assets. This move is designed to refine an already successful strategy, ensuring long-term, predictable output.

Beyond its current operations, Barrick’s future is supported by a healthy growth pipeline. The Fourmile project in Nevada was recently reaffirmed as one of the century’s most significant gold discoveries, indicating a strong organic growth runway. Meanwhile, the massive Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan is progressing, with project financing reportedly nearing completion. This forward-looking strategy, combined with the stock's impressive 124% year-to-date gain, underscores the market's growing confidence in the company. Barrick’s ability to execute operationally, capitalize on high gold prices, and aggressively reward shareholders creates a compelling investment thesis in the precious metals sector.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.