Barrick Gold's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $205,502 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $986,404.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $25.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Barrick Gold stands at 7726.86, with a total volume reaching 11,492.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Barrick Gold, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.95 $5.95 $25.00 $165.4K 1.9K 278 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $17.00 $129.6K 5.2K 299 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.24 $2.01 $2.21 $17.50 $111.2K 1.1K 500 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $17.00 $103.2K 5.2K 1.4K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $17.00 $100.3K 5.2K 690

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 430 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold With a trading volume of 12,350,056, the price of GOLD is down by 0.0%, reaching $19.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $21.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Barrick Gold, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

